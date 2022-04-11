Brightcom Group Ltd Slips 4.92%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.01%

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 70.21% over last one month compared to 0.77% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.34% rise in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd fell 4.92% today to trade at Rs 98.5. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.01% to quote at 35339.2. The index is up 0.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd decreased 2.87% and NIIT Ltd lost 2.11% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 25.86 % over last one year compared to the 19.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 70.21% over last one month compared to 0.77% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 6.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 122.88 on 24 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.49 on 05 May 2021.

