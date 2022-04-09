SMS Lifesciences API facility completes USFDA inspection with no observations

SMS Lifesciences on Friday announced that its manufacturing facility located at Sangareddy district in Telangana completed USFDA without any observations.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) commenced inspection from 4 April 2022 to 8 April 2022 at company's API's manufacturing facility situated in the state of Telangana.

SMS Lifesciences India is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing, buying, selling, offering consultancy, importing and exporting, acting as commission agents and generally dealing with of all types of organic & inorganic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates.

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 13.70% to Rs 2.33 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Sales rose 36.79% to Rs 91.06 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 66.57 crore during Q3 FY21.

Shares of SMS Lifesciences closed 1.56% higher at Rs 789.8 on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)