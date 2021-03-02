Broader market trades firm

Equity indices traded sideways with decent gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered near 14,850 level. At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 179.15 points or 0.36% at 50,028.19. The Nifty 50 index gained 80.95 points or 0.55% at 14,842.60.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.15% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.29%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1,716 shares rose and 1,214 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 125.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 194.88 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 March 2021, provisional data showed.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index gained 0.59% to 356.55, rising for second trading day. The realty index gained nearly 2% in two days.

Indiabulls Real Estate (up 5.25%), Sobha (up 2.78%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.75%), DLF (up 1.43%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.51%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.35%) were top gainers in realty segment.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.21% as compared to its previous close of 6.209%.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 73.38, compared with its previous closing of 73.55.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2021 settlement fell 0.2% to Rs 45,217.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.24% to 91.257.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2021 settlement fell 60 cents to $63.09 a barrel. The contract slipped 1.13% to settle at $63.69 a barrel in the previous session.

