C & C Constructions JV wins order worth Rs 124 cr from DFCCIL

Capital Market 

C & C Constructions announced that an order has been awarded by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) to C & C ESM (JV) for total value of Rs 124.16 crore for construction of double line Rail Flyover including approach portion between Ganjkhwaja- Mughalsarai Railway Stations etc.

The work shall have to be completed in all respect within 18 months from the date of issue of letter of acceptance. The share of C & C in this JV is 51%.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 10:43 IST

