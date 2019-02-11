Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces completion of USFDA inspection at Aleor Dermaceuticals

-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor), a 60:40 Joint Venture between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, has completed United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat, India; with two observations.
The inspection was carried out from 4 February 2019 to 8 February 2019.
