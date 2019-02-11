JUST IN
Business Standard

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces completion of USFDA inspection at Aleor Dermaceuticals

Capital Market 

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor), a 60:40 Joint Venture between Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, has completed United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat, India; with two observations.

The inspection was carried out from 4 February 2019 to 8 February 2019.

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:07 IST

