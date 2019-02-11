JUST IN
Bhartiya International announces change in directorate

With effect from 01 April 2019

Bhartiya International announced that its Board of Directors of the company have approved the appointment of Snehdeep Aggarwal as an Executive Chairman of the Company to hold office for a period of five years with effect from 1 April, 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

