Cabinet approves Cadre Review of 8 organized Group 'A' Services in Railways

Cadre Review pending since 2012 and benefits 900 officers of these services

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for Cadre Review of 8 organized Group 'A' Services in Railways namely Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS), Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers(IRSME), Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS), Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE).

Cabinet has also approved encadrement of the post of Member(staff) a cadre post for IRPS and re-designation of the posts of Director General (Signal & Telecom), Director General (Stores) and Director General (Safety) as Member(S&T), Member (Materials Management) as Director General (Safety) respectively.

This Cadre Review was pending since 2012 and will benefit 900 officers of these services.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 11:27 IST

