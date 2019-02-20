Cabinet approves Cadre Review of 8 organized Group 'A' Services in Railways

Cadre Review pending since 2012 and benefits 900 officers of these services

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the has approved the proposal for Cadre Review of 8 organized Group 'A' Services in Railways namely (IRAS), (IRPS), (IRTS), (IRSE), (IRSEE), Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers(IRSME), (IRSS), (IRSSE).

Cabinet has also approved encadrement of the post of Member(staff) a cadre post for and re-designation of the posts of (Signal & Telecom), (Stores) and (Safety) as Member(S&T), Member (Materials Management) as Director General (Safety) respectively.

This Cadre Review was pending since 2012 and will benefit 900 officers of these services.

