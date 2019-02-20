JUST IN
Cabinet approves visa simplification agreement with South Africa

Aims to facilitate issuance of multiple entry visa to nationals of the two countries

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of Agreement between India and South Africa on simplification of visa requirements for travels of certain categories of citizens.

The Agreement aims to facilitate issuance of multiple entry visa to nationals of the two countries who wish to travel to the territory of the other country for tourism, medical, business and official purpose. Such visas are normally required to be issue for a period of up to five years within a specified time limit of five days. In cases where further scrutiny is required both sides may inform the application accordingly.

