Cabinet approves creation of one post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General

Deputy CAG shall oversee the coordination among State Audits, of telecommunication and to coordinate the various Information Systems (IS) initiatives

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Narendra Modi, has given its approval to create one post of Deputy & Auditor General (Coordination, Communication and Information System) in Pay Level-17 (by abolishing one STS level post) in the Office of the & Auditor General of

The Deputy & Auditor General shall oversee the coordination among State Audits, of telecommunication and to coordinate the various Information Systems (IS) initiatives within the Indian & Accounts Department (IA&AD).

Expenditure on account of creation of this post will be Rs 21 Lakh (approx.).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)