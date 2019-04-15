JUST IN
Cabinet approves creation of one post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General

Deputy CAG shall oversee the coordination among State Audits, audit of telecommunication and to coordinate the various Information Systems (IS) initiatives

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to create one post of Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General (Coordination, Communication and Information System) in Pay Level-17 (by abolishing one STS level post) in the Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

The Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General shall oversee the coordination among State Audits, audit of telecommunication and to coordinate the various Information Systems (IS) initiatives within the Indian Audit & Accounts Department (IA&AD).

Expenditure on account of creation of this post will be Rs 21 Lakh (approx.).

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 12:40 IST

