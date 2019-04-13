JUST IN
India's forex reserves jumps US$ 1.88 billion in the week ended 05 April

Capital Market 

Forex reserves rises to US$ 413.8 billion as on 05 April 2019

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by US$ 1.88 billion to US$ 413.78 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 411.91 a week ago. Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 386.12 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019 from US$ 384.05 billion a week ago.

The gold asset declined marginally to US$ 23.23 billion from US$ 23.41 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019.

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 0.91 billion over March 2019, but declined US$ 11.08 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.

