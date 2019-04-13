India's forex reserves jumps US$ 1.88 billion in the week ended 05 April

-
ALSO READ
India's forex reserves improves by US$ 0.26 billion in the week ended 8 March
India's forex reserves jump by US$ 1.27 billion in the week ended 11 January
India's forex reserves jumps to US$ 396.08 billion as on 04 January
India's forex reserves rises marginally to US$ 393.29 billion as on 21 December
India's forex reserves improves by US$ 0.94 billion in the week ended 22 February
-
Forex reserves rises to US$ 413.8 billion as on 05 April 2019India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by US$ 1.88 billion to US$ 413.78 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 411.91 a week ago. Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 386.12 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019 from US$ 384.05 billion a week ago.
The gold asset declined marginally to US$ 23.23 billion from US$ 23.41 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019.
India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 0.91 billion over March 2019, but declined US$ 11.08 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU