India's forex reserves jumps US$ 1.88 billion in the week ended 05 April

Forex reserves rises to US$ 413.8 billion as on 05 April 2019

India's jumped by US$ 1.88 billion to US$ 413.78 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019. The had stood at US$ 411.91 a week ago. Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 386.12 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019 from US$ 384.05 billion a week ago.

The gold asset declined marginally to US$ 23.23 billion from US$ 23.41 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 05 April 2019.

India's increased by US$ 0.91 billion over March 2019, but declined US$ 11.08 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.

