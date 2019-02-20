Cabinet approves proposal of National Policy on Electronics 2019

Aims to position as a global hub for System Design and Manufacturing

The today gave its approval to the 2019 (NPE 2019), proposed by the Ministry of and (MeitY). The Policy envisions positioning as a global hub for Electronics System Design and - (ESDM) by encouraging and driving capabilities in the country for developing core components, including chipsets, and creating an enabling environment for the industry to compete globally. Salient Features of NPE 2019

* Create eco-system for globally competitive ESDM sector: Promoting domestic and export in the entire value-chain of ESDM.

* Provide incentives and support for of core electronic components.

* Provide special package of incentives for mega projects which are extremely high-tech and entail huge investments, such as facilities display fabrication, etc.

* Formulate suitable schemes and incentive mechanisms to encourage new units and expansion of existing units.

* Promote Industry-led R&D and innovation in all sub-sectors of electronics, including grass root level innovations and early stage Start-ups in emerging such as 5G, loT/ Sensors, (Al), Machine Learning, (VR), Drones, Robotics, Additive Manufacturing, Photonics, Nano-based devices, etc.

* Provide incentives and support for significantly enhancing availability of skilled manpower, including re-skilling.

* Special thrust on Industry, Medical Electronic Devices Industry, Industry and Power Electronics for Mobility and Strategic Electronics Industry.

* Create (SPF) to promote the development and acquisition of IPs in ESDM sector.

* Promote trusted initiatives to improve national cyber security profile.

The implementation of the Schemes/ Programmes under the aegis of the 2012 (NPE 2012) has successfully consolidated the foundations for a competitive Indian ESDM NPE 2019 proposes to build on that foundation to propel the growth of ESDM industry in the country. The National Policy of Electronics 2019 (NPE 2019) replaces the National Policy of Electronics 2012 (NPE 2012).

Implementation strategy and targets

Implementation strategy: The Policy will lead to the formulation of several schemes, initiatives, projects and measures for the development of ESDM sector in the country as per the roadmap envisaged therein.

Targets: Promote domestic manufacturing and export in the entire value-chain of ESDM for economic development to achieve a turnover of US$ 400 billion (approximately Rs 26,00,000 crore) by 2025. This will include targeted production of 1.0 billion (100 crore) mobile handsets by 2025, valued at US$ 190 billion (approximately Rs 13,00,000 crore), including600 million (60 crore) mobile handsets valued at US$ 110 billion (approximately Rs 7,00,000 crore) for export.

Major Impact

The NPE 2019 when implemented will lead to formulation of several schemes, initiatives, projects, etc., in consultation with the concerned Ministries/ Departments, for the development of ESDM sector in the country. It will enable flow of investment and technology, leading to higher value addition in the domestically manufactured electronic products, increased in the country and their export, while generating substantial employment opportunities.

