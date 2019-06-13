Cabinet approves the Special Economic Zones Amendment Bill To Replace Ordinance

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Shri Narendra Modi, has approved to introduce a Bill, namely, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that is the Bill to replace the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (12 of 2019).

The Bill will be introduced in ensuing session of the Parliament. After the amendment of sub-section (v) of section 2 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, a trust or any entity notified by the will be eligible to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in Special Economic Zones.

