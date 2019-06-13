JUST IN
Cabinet approves the Special Economic Zones Amendment Bill To Replace Ordinance

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved to introduce a Bill, namely, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that is the Bill to replace the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 (12 of 2019).

The Bill will be introduced in ensuing session of the Parliament. After the amendment of sub-section (v) of section 2 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, a trust or any entity notified by the Central Government will be eligible to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in Special Economic Zones.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 09:19 IST

