Japan to invest Rs 13000 crore in Northeast

Investment in several ongoing as well as new projects in different states of India's North- Eastern region

The Government of has decided to invest an amount of 205.784 billion Yen, equivalent to approximately Rs 13000 crore, in several ongoing as well as new projects in different states of India's North- Eastern region. This was disclosed after a meeting which the had with the Japanese delegation led by on 12 June 2019.

Some of the important projects in which will collaborate include Water Supply Project and Sewage Project in Assam, Northeast Road Network Connectivity Improvement Project spread over and Meghalaya, Northeast Network Connectivity Improvement Project in Meghalaya, Bio-diversity Conservation and Forest Management Project in Sikkim, Sustainable Forest Management Project in Tripura, Technical Cooperation Project for Sustainable Agriculture & Irrigation in Mizoram, Forest Management Project in Nagaland, etc.

Dr appreciated the Japanese contribution to the development and transformation of the North-Eastern region in the last three to four years. He said, in the times to come, new areas of collaboration will also be sought to be worked out, which could possibly include Bamboo-related collaboration. Significantly, it was the Government led by Narendra Modi, which amended the 90-year old "Indian Forest Act of 1919" of the to bring the home-grown Bamboo out of its purview, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)