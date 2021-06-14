Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA approval for Brivaracetam tablets

The drug maker has secured a tentative approval from the US drug regulator to market Brivaracetam tablets, in the strengths of 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg.

Brivaracetam is used to treat partial-onset of seizures (epilepsy). The drug will be manufactured at the Zydus Cadila group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

The group currently received 319 approvals and has filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04. The announcement was made before market hours today, 14 June 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the drug maker's net profit surged 76.9% to Rs 731.60 crore on 3.6% increase in net sales to Rs 3,756.20 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare slipped 1.56% to Rs 654.50 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 638.95 and an intraday high of Rs 668 so far.

