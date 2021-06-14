eClerx Services Ltd Spikes 12.38%

eClerx Services Ltd has added 49.23% over last one month compared to 10.76% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.54% rise in the SENSEX

eClerx Services Ltd rose 12.38% today to trade at Rs 1817.6. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.86% to quote at 28943.09. The index is up 10.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sasken Technologies Ltd increased 2.03% and Accelya Solutions India Ltd added 1.9% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 101.39 % over last one year compared to the 55.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

eClerx Services Ltd has added 49.23% over last one month compared to 10.76% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.54% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11694 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6694 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1817.6 on 14 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 391.5 on 12 Jun 2020.

