Carborundum Universal allots 57,444 equity shares under ESOP

Carborundum Universal has allotted 57,444 shares of Re.1/- each arising out of the exercise of stock options, granted to the option grantees of the Company under the Employees Stock Option Scheme 2007 and ESOP Plan 2016 respectively on 10 March 2021.

Consequent to this allotment, the number of equity shares outstanding is 189,572,578 and the paid-up equity share capital is Rs. 189,572,578/-

