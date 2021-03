LTI categorized among the best in IT Services Challenger 2021 list

By Everest Group

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has topped the list of 'IT Services Challenger 2021' in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year™ Awards. LTI is also listed as the Star Performer of the Year for Banking and Financial Services. Additionally, LTI's rank in the overall PEAK Matrix for IT services improved from #16 last year to #11 this year, the highest leap registered by any player.

LTI has been categorized among the best in ITS Challenger 2021 list based on PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 undertaken across services such as - Advanced Analytics & Insights, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud-native Application Development, Internet of Things, Application and Digital Services in Life and Annuities and Capital Markets, Next-generation Application Management, Insurance Business Model Innovation Enablement, Cloud Hyper scalers etc.

