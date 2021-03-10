CARE withdraws ratings assigned to debt facilities of Suzlon Energy

-
Suzlon Energy announced that since the Company's bank facilities / debt instruments have undergone restructuring and there has been a significant change in repayment terms, at the request of the Company, CARE Ratings has withdrawn the ratings assigned to the said facilities (which now stands restructured) with effect from 8 March 2021.
Further, a 'RP-4' rating has been assigned by the CRISIL and India Ratings & Research, the rating agencies appointed by the consortium of lenders, to the Resolution Plan of the Company.
