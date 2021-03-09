Jubilant Foodworks announces completion of acquisition of 100% stake in Fides Food

-
-
Jubilant Foodworks announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B. V. has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of Fides Food Systems Coeratief U.
A., Netherlands which holds 32.81% equity shares in DP Eurasia N. V.
Consequently, the Company stands fully released from the guarantee issued by it in connection with the investment obligations of Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B. V.
