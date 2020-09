Central Bank of India opens QIP issue on 22 Sep

With floor price of Rs 16.18 per equity share

Central Bank of India has opened the QIP on 22 September 2020. The floor price approved for the QIP issue is Rs 16.18 per equity share. The Bank approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated 22 September 2020 and application form dated 22 September 2020 in cormection with the QIP.

The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Bank will meet on 25 September 2020 to a, consider and determine the issue price for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the issue.

