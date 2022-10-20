Central Bank of India rises after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY

Central Bank of India rose 1.76% to Rs 20.25 after the state-run lender's net profit rose 27.26% to Rs 318.17 crore on 8.24% increase in total income to Rs 7,064.96 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The bank's profit before tax (PBT) surged 76.65% year on year to Rs 623.12 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

The bank's provisions and contingencies (excluding tax provisions) rose 4.89% to Rs 1,124.67 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 19059.24 crore as on 30 September 2022 as against Rs 29001.63 crore as on 31 June 2022 and Rs 27251.73 crore as on 30 September 2021.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 9.67% as on 30 September 2022 as against 14.90% as on 31 June 2022 and 15.52% as on 30 September 2021.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.95% as on 30 September 2022 as against 3.93% as on 31 June 2022 and 4.51% as on 30 September 2021.

The Provisioning Coverage Ratio (PCR) as at 30 September 2022 of the bank is 89.20% as against 85.86% as at 30th September 2021.

The bank's total deposits rose 1.96% to Rs 343080.71 crore while total advances jumped 18.10% to Rs 183369.14 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Central Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India holds 93.08% stake in the bank.

