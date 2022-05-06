FACT jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 57% YoY

-
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (FACT) rose 3.63% to Rs 125.50 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 57.46% to Rs 233.44 crore on 106.12% jump in net sales to Rs 1692.55 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) rose 78% year-on-year to Rs 263.94 crore in Q4 March 2022.
Durign the quarter, total expenses surged 110.54% to Rs 1,463.89 crore. Cost of material consumed soared 151.52% to Rs 954.57 crore while employee expense jumped 53.62% to Rs 61.17 crore.
FACT's net profit rose 0.80% to Rs 353.28 crore on 35.78% rise in net sales to Rs 4424.80 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021. PBT rose 26% YoY to Rs 442.34 crore in FY22.
FACT is a government-owned fertiliser and chemical maker. It is under the administrative control of the Department of Fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India.
The Government of India holds 90% in FACT.
