Centrum Capital executes business transfer agreements among subsidiaries

Centrum Capital announced that the following documents have been executed today:
l. Business transfer Agreement (BTA) between Centrum Financial Services (CFSL), subsidiary company of the Company and Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB), step down subsidiary company of the Company, for the sale/ transfer of 'business undertaking' of CFSL to USFB via a slump sale, on a going concern and 'as-is-where-is' basis.
2.
Business transfer Agreement (BTA) between Centrum Microcredit (CML), subsidiary company of the Company and USFB, step-down subsidiary company of the Company, for the sale/ transfer of 'business undertaking' of CML to USFB via a slump sale, on a going concern and 'as-is-where-is' basis.
3. Shareholders Agreement (SHA) executed between CFSL, Resilient Innovations (RIPL) and USFB in connection with the shareholding of CFSL and RIPL in USFB.
The aforesaid agreements will become effective from the date Commencement of Business by USFB.
