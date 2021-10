TCS recognized as a Leader in Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services

By Gartner

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing (DCO) and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global. In an assessment of 19 global DCO and hybrid infrastructure service providers, TCS is positioned highest for Ability to Execute.

TCS helps enterprises achieve their digital transformation agendas with TCS Cognix, an AI-driven humanmachine collaboration suite. TCS Cognix for Agile Infrastructure helps enterprises manage their core data centers autonomously, while also modernizing the digital infrastructure. It delivers agile, resilient, and scalable operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)