CESC Q3 PAT remains flat at Rs 329 crore in Q3 FY22

CESC's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 329 crore while sales rose 1.51% to Rs 2826 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared with Q3 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 459 crore, up by 1.55% from Rs 452 crore in Q3 FY21.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for financial year 2021-22. The record date for the same is 25 January 2022.

CESC is a fully-integrated electrical utility company. The company's other business segments include power, organized retailing, property development and business process outsourcing.

The scrip shred 0.97% to currently trade at Rs 91.95 on the BSE.

