Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 194.83 points or 0.42% at 45676.09 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Havells India Ltd (down 2.25%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.7%),Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.51%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.51%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Voltas Ltd (down 0.26%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.21%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.62%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 11.97 or 0.02% at 61162.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.2 points or 0.08% at 18227.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.83 points or 0.36% at 30756.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.33 points or 0.31% at 9179.41.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1701 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

