CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Spikes 1.26%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost 1.37% over last one month compared to 4.69% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 2.86% drop in the SENSEX

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose 1.26% today to trade at Rs 274.3. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.37% to quote at 4392.09. The index is down 4.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 0.84% and ABB India Ltd added 0.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 25.37 % over last one year compared to the 3.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2114 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 83982 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 287.9 on 14 Dec 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 154 on 08 Mar 2022.

