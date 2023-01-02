JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Nifty settles near 18,200; Sensex adds 327 pts; metal stocks shine
Business Standard

CSB Bank ends higher after strong Q3 business update

Capital Market 

CSB Bank advanced 3.50% to end at Rs 245.75 after the bank's total deposits increased by 18.93% to Rs 22,664.02 crore as on 31 December 2022 from Rs 19,056.01 crore as on 30 December 2021.

Of this, CASA deposits amounted to Rs 7,125.74 crore (up 8.18% YoY) and term deposits aggregated to Rs 15,538.27 crore (up 24.62% YoY).

Gross advances rose by 25.74% to Rs 18,643.32 crore as on 31 December 2022 from Rs 14,827.09 crore as on 30 December 2021. Advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery. (Including receivables secured against gold) stood at Rs 8,772.48 crore (up 50.81% YoY) as on 31 December 2022.

CSB Bank is an old private sector bank with a history of over 101 years and operating out of 603 branches. The business is concentrated in Kerala (approximately 50% branches) with remaining spread mainly across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

The bank had reported 1.6% rise in net profit to Rs 12.06 crore on a 8% rise in total income to Rs 60.01 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU