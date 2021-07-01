China Stocks end mixed

The Mainland China share market finished session slightly lower on Thursday, 01 July 2021, as investors reacted to the private survey data that showed Chinese factory activity growth slowing in June.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.07%, or 2.42 points, to 3,588.78. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.97%, or 23.99 points, to 2,442.26. The blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 0.11%, or 5.62 points, to 5,229.66.
The best performing sectors in the Shanghai Stock Exchange were Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Services (up 6.1%), Farm Machinery (up 3.9%), Traditional Chinese Medicine (up 3.2%), White Liquor (up 2.5%), and Personal Products (up 2.4%), while the worst performing sectors were Aerospace & Defense (down 5.2%), Property & Casualty Insurance (down 5.08%), Financial Exchanges & Data (down 4.6%), Telecom Value Added Service (down 4%), and Air Freight (down 3.5%).
The best performing sectors in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange were Zone (up 4.2%), Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Services (up 4%), Traditional Chinese Medicine (up 3.9%), Internet Retail (up 3.6%), and Market Services (up 3.1%), while the worst performing sectors were Rubber (down 5.8%), Vintners & Others (down 5.8%), Shipbuilding (down 5.6%), Computer & Electronic Equipment Dealer (down 5.4%), and Other Communications Equipment (down 5%).
ECONOMIC NEWS: Chinese factory activity growth slowed in June, according to a private survey released Thursday.
The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for June came in at 51.3, a lower reading than May's 52.0. PMI readings above 50 represent expansion, while those below that indicate contraction. This was the lowest reading in three months, amid the recent uptick in local COVID-19 cases and supply chain difficulties. Output rose the least since March 2020, new order growth eased to a three-month low, and export sales were broadly stagnated.
