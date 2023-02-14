China Stocks end mixed

Mainland China share market finished session marginally higher on Tuesday, 14 February 2023, amid concerns over developments in Sino-U. S. relations after reports U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering a meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference.

Also, investors cautiously awaited U.

S. inflation data due later in the session for more clues on the monetary tightening trajectory in the world's largest economy.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.28%, or 9.12 points, to 3,293.28. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 0.08%, or 1.72 points, to 2,188.81. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.04%, or 1.72 points, to 4,145.29.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan edged up against the dollar on Tuesday, as firmer mid-point fixing by China's central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.8136 per dollar, 15 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.8151. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.8150 at midday, 40 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

