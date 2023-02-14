Japan Market ends higher

However, market gains capped investors largely took a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U. S. inflation data due to release later in the day.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index added 175.45 points, or 0.64%, to finish at 27,602.77.
The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 15.42 points, or 0.78%, to 1,993.09.
Total 32 of 33 TSE sectors advanced, with Iron & Steel, Foods, Metal Products, Machinery, and Textiles & Apparels being notable gainers.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.2% on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday following the downwardly revised 0.3% contraction in the third quarter (originally -0.2%). On an annualized basis, GDP added 0.6% following the downwardly revised 1% decline in the three months prior (originally -0.8%).
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen appreciated to lower 132 level against greenback. The dollar stood at 132.01 yen in late Tokyo trading Tuesday, down 0.3% from 132.41 on Monday, after trading in the range of 131.79-132.47.
