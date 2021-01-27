China Stocks gain on pleasing industrial data

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Wednesday, 27 January 2021, as investors cheered better-than-expected industrial profits data. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.11%, or 3.91 points, to 3,573.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.28%, or 6.76 points, to 2,420.92. The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed up 0.27%, or 15.03 points, to 5,528.
China's industrial profits grew 20.1% year-on-year in December 2020, bigger than the 15.5% increase registered in November 2020, the country's National Bureau of Statistics announced on Wednesday.
For the whole year of 2020, annual profits for China's industrial firms grew 4.1% year-on-year to 6.45 trillion yuan, recovering from a 3.3% on-year decline seen in 2019. Earnings at China's state-owned industrial firms were down 2.9% for 2020 year-on-year, compared with a 12% slump in 2019, the statistics bureau data showed. Private sector profits grew 3.1% in 2020, stronger than 2019's 2.2% rise.
China is the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction in 2020, with gross domestic product up 2.3% for the full year, while many countries remain crippled by the pandemic.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan edged up against the dollar as the central bank set a firmer midpoint. Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4665per dollar, r 0.28% stronger than the previous fix of 6.4847. The spot yuan was changing hands at 6.4620, firmer by 0.02% firmer than the previous session close at 6.4635.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU