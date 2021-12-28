Cipla gets EUA nod from DCGA to launch Molnupiravir in India

-
The pharmaceutical major has been granted the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Molnupiravir in the country.
Cipla plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 at high risk of developing severe disease.
Earlier in the year, Cipla entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). The regulatory approval comes on the back of a five-month collaborative trial conducted by a consortium of companies.
Cipla will soon make Cipmolnu 200 mg capsules available at all leading pharmacies and COVID-19 treatment centers across the country. The company has adequate manufacturing capacities and a solid distribution mechanism in place to ensure speedy access to this effective treatment pan India.
The drug major's consolidated net profit grew 7.6% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 711.36 crore on 10.32% rise in net sales to Rs 5,485.84 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Cipla rose 0.40% to Rs 933.20 on BSE. Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused in India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Its strengths lies in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments.
