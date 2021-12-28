IndusInd Bank launches Green Fixed Deposits

-
IndusInd Bank launched Green Fixed Deposits where the deposit proceeds will be used to finance projects and firms supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
These deposits, shall be offered to both retail and corporate customers. The bank, will use the proceeds from these deposits to finance a wide array of sectors falling under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) category including, energy efficiency, renewable energy, green transport, sustainable food, agriculture, forestry, waste management, and greenhouse gas reduction.
The private bank's standalone net profit surged 72% to Rs 1,113.53 crore on an 8.6% increase in total income to Rs 9,487.56 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of IndusInd Bank shed 0.27% to Rs 852.85 on BSE. IndusInd Bank caters to both consumer and corporate customers.
