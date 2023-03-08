City Union Bank appoints Kalyanaraman M as chief risk officer

City Union Bank announced that its board has approved the appointment of Kalyanaraman M, as the chief risk officer (CRO) of the company for a period of one year.

Kalyanaraman M will take over as the chief risk officer of the company with effect from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, tenure of one year.

Kalyanaraman M has more than 33 years of experience in Banking Industry and other financial institutions. He joined City Union Bank on 17 May 2021 in the rank of general manager and is presently heading the credit monitoring, compliance audit and loan review department. He is qualified as B.E (Hons.) from Regional Engineering College-Trichy and MBA graduate (finance, systems) from IIM Calcutta.

City Union Bank offers a wide range of banking and financial services across India, including both domestic and International banking services. It is a private sector bank with 752 branches across 16 states and three Union territories.

The private sector bank's net profit rose 11% to Rs 217.84 crore on 20% rise in total income to Rs 1,429.98 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 142.20 on the BSE.

