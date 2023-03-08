Volumes spurt at Shriram Finance Ltd counter

Shriram Finance Ltd registered volume of 36.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 375.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9782 shares

Ajanta Pharma Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 March 2023.

Shriram Finance Ltd registered volume of 36.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 375.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9782 shares. The stock rose 1.50% to Rs.1,264.90. Volumes stood at 6096 shares in the last session.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 35177 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1637 shares. The stock increased 1.78% to Rs.1,189.00. Volumes stood at 763 shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd clocked volume of 12111 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2631 shares. The stock gained 8.27% to Rs.494.20. Volumes stood at 580 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32862 shares. The stock rose 4.78% to Rs.391.00. Volumes stood at 29947 shares in the last session.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 11239 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3577 shares. The stock increased 1.19% to Rs.1,228.00. Volumes stood at 6560 shares in the last session.

