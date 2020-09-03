Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors in spotlight

Coal India reported 55.08% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,079.60 crore on 26.13% fall in total income to Rs 19,271.83 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

IndusInd Bank said it has approved the allotment of 4.76 crore shares at Rs 524 per share on a preferential basis, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2495.79 crore. The investors include Route One Offshore Master Fund, Route One Fund I, L.P. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata Investment Corporation and AIA Company.

Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for August 2020 stood at 36472 vehicles, compared to 32166 units during August 2019.

Infibeam Avenues reported 57.59% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.90 crore on 45.47% fall in total income to Rs 110.72 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Bannari Amman Sugars reported 130.4% surge in net profit to Rs 12.81 crore on 24.83% rise in total income to Rs 326.55 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Dish TV India company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.94 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 31.98 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income declined 8.64% to Rs 850.52 crore.

Satin Creditcare Network reported 68.77% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.76 crore on 12.07% fall in total income to Rs 310.55 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Engineers India said that GAIL (India) has entrusted the project for the execution of PDH/PP project at Usar, Maharastra to the company. The project involves setting up of PDH and PP plant at Usar and pipeline from Usar to Uran and Storage facilities at Uran. The estimated order value is Rs 448 crore with a total project completion schedule of 48 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)