M&M, NMDC, GMR Infrastructure to be watched

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) yesterday announced the introduction of the Marazzo with BSVI technology. Marazzo, India's safest MPV, will now be available with a BSVI-compliant powertrain at a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh.

NMDC reported 54.67% fall in net profit to Rs 531.01 crore on 40.67% fall in total income to Rs 2,009.27 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

GMR Infrastructure reported consolidated net loss of Rs 833.87 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 336.12 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 44.49% to Rs 1,224.44 crore.

PNC Infratech reported 48.6% fall in net profit to Rs 91.75 crore on 29.78% fall in total income to Rs 1,123.09 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Edelweiss Financial Services reported consolidated net loss of Rs 245.08 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 132.02 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 25.65% to Rs 1,919.68 crore.

Hindustan Construction Company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 409.26 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 99.74 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 39.98% to Rs 1,689.82 crore.

