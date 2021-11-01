Coal India spurts after offtake rises 11% YoY

Coal India jumped 2.89% to Rs 169.20 after the state-run coal major's offtake stood at 56.7 MT in October 2021, up by 11.8% compared with 50.7 MT recorded in the same month last year.

The company's coal production rose by 6.4% to 49.8 million tonnes (MT) in October 2021 from 46.8 MT in October 2020

On a sequential basis, the production jumped 22.36% while offtake rose 17.39% in October 2021 as compared to September 2021.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, the PSU coal major's net profit jumped 52% to Rs 3,169.65 crore on 37% increase in sales to Rs 23,293 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The company will announce its second quarter results on Friday, the 12 November 2021.

