Volumes spurt at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 November 2021.

Minda Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 102.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.73% to Rs.170.85. Volumes stood at 45.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 2.46 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38156 shares. The stock rose 5.39% to Rs.1,585.00. Volumes stood at 57854 shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd clocked volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41712 shares. The stock gained 6.52% to Rs.3,788.00. Volumes stood at 36394 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd clocked volume of 7.74 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.79% to Rs.996.50. Volumes stood at 2.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Steel Authority of India Ltd notched up volume of 1856.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 386.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.51% to Rs.124.90. Volumes stood at 482.66 lakh shares in the last session.

