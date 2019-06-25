Coal Supply Rationalization To Potentially Offer Savings Of Rs 118 Crore Estimates Central Electricity Authority

As per request received from consumers, linkage of eligible Independent Power Producers or IPPs has been done at Limited (CIL) for a total rationalized quantity of 2 Million Tonnes. The annual potential savings estimated by for the above would be about Rs 118 crore. This information was given by the of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

has issued the Policy for Linkage for IPPs on 15.05.2018. The policy envisages to undertake a comprehensive review of existing sources of coal and consider the feasibility for rationalization of sources with a view to optimize the and materialization taking into account coal availability and logistics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)