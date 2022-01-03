Coforge Ltd spurts 1.68%, rises for third straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5989.1, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.99% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% gain in NIFTY and a 55.93% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5989.1, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17568.25. The Sensex is at 58978.23, up 1.24%. Coforge Ltd has added around 16.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38701, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5996.2, up 1.55% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 110.99% in last one year as compared to a 24.31% gain in NIFTY and a 55.93% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 93.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)