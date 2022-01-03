Britannia Industries Ltd stays supported

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3613.1, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.34% jump in NIFTY and a 8.87% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3613.1, up 0.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 17573.4. The Sensex is at 59008.62, up 1.3%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 3.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37579.95, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 82039 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3632, up 0.18% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 1.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.34% jump in NIFTY and a 8.87% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 53.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

