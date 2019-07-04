Coming year to pose several challenges on the fiscal front: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey cautions that the coming year will pose several challenges on the fiscal front. Firstly, there are apprehensions of slowing of growth, which will have implications for revenue collections. Secondly, the financial year 2018-19 has ended with shortfall in GST collections. Therefore, revenue buoyancy of GST will be key to improved resource position of both Central and State Governments.

Thirdly, resources for now expanded Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and Ayushmaan Bharat, as well as new initiatives of the new Government, will have to be found without compromising the fiscal deficit target as per the revised glide path. Fourthly, US sanctions on oil import from Iran is likely to have impact on oil prices and thereby on the petroleum subsidy, apart from implications for current account balances. Finally, Fifteenth Finance Commission will submit its report for next five years beginning April 2020. Its recommendation especially on tax devolution will have implications for Central Government finances.

