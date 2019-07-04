FICCI Launches 'Future-X' Platform To Focus On Industry 4.0 Technologies

FICCI has launched its new initiative 'FICCI Future- X' platform that aims to elucidate Industry 4.0 technologies, highlighting the opportunities and challenges for students and faculty, through Future Talks, Capacity Building Programs and Immersion Programs.

The FICCI Future Talk series brought together leading industry members and subject matter experts of 'future technologies' to collaborate, gain new knowledge, network, share experiences and become a platform to create 'future-ready' society.

Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI noted that the organization believes passionately in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and ultimately, the world. Through FICCI Future X, it is building a clearinghouse of free knowledge from the world's most inspired thinkers, industry experts and academic leaders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)