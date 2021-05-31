Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers Eases To 5.14% In April

All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) for April, 2021 increased to 120.1 points compared to 119.6 points for March, 2021. The increase observed in index is mainly due to items like Arhar Dal, Masur Dal, Fish Fresh, Goat Meat, Poultry Chicken, Eggs-Hen, Edible Oils, Apple, Banana, Grapes, Leechi, Orange, Papaya, Tea Leaf, Tea Hot-drink, Barber/Beautician Charges, Flowers/Flower Garlands, Doctor's Fee, Rail Fare, Servicing Charges of Motor Cycle, Cable Charges, etc. which experienced an increase in prices. However, inflation for April, 2021 went down to 5.14% compared to 5.64% of previous month.

Food inflation also declined to 4.78% from 5.36% in the previous month. The All-India CPI-IW for April, 2021 increased by 0.5 points and stood at 120.1 (one hundred twenty and point one). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 0.42% with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.92% recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)