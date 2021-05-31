FICCI's Business Confidence Survey Revealed Sharp Deterioration In Optimism Level Of Corporate India

-
ALSO READ
FICCI Welcomes Prime Minister's Acknowledgement Of Role Played By Indian Industry And Business
Business Confidence Highest In Decade Says FICCI Survey
Real Estate Industry Seeks Premiums Deductions In Other States In Tune With Maharashtra
US Stocks fall after disappointing after consumer and housing data
Finance Minister urges the industry to come forward to make investments
-
The latest round of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI's) Business Confidence Survey revealed sharp deterioration in the optimism level of corporate India vis-a-vis the previous survey. Worsening current conditions as well as muted expectations about the near-term prospects on the back of a sweeping second wave of coronavirus infections pulled down the overall index value by over 20 points. The Overall Business Confidence Index nosedived and stood at 51.5 in the current round after reporting a decadal high value of 74.2 in the previous survey round.
However, the Overall Business Confidence Index in our latest round was higher than the value of 42.9 (which was the lowest since the financial crisis) registered a year back. In the present round, the proportion of respondents citing weak demand situation once again noted a significant increase. 70% participants reported weak demand conditions as a bothering factor in the current survey as compared to 56% stating the same in the previous round. The corresponding number a last year was 77%.
With household income being severely impacted and past savings already drawn down during the first wave of infections, demand conditions are expected to remain weak for longer this time around. Since a much larger proportion of the population has been impacted in the current wave, there has been permanent impairment to income for many households who have faced job losses or have lost bread earners to COVID-19. Measures to support demand revival will be crucial for the economy to recover from the latest pandemic induced shock. Moreover, pace of vaccination must be significantly increased for achieving faster normalization.
The participating companies, however, did report improved capacity utilization rate in the present survey despite weak demand conditions. This can be attributed to imposition of localised restrictions instead of a complete lockdown, which ensured industry remaining largely functional throughout.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU