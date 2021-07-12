Consumer Price Index Rises 6.26% In June, Food Price Inflation Stays Elevated

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation (CPI) for the month of June recorded a rise of 6.26%, moderating a little after a six month high reading of 6.30% in May.

Food prices stayed elevated though as food inflation (CFPI) rose to 5.15% in June, compared with 5.01 percent in May. Inflation for the 'fuel and light' sub-group also surged to 12.7% compared to 11.6% in May.

