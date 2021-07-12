CII CEOs Poll Indicates Swifter Economic Recovery From Impact Of Second Wave

-
ALSO READ
EU-India Business Roundtable To Support Increased Trade And Investment
Hester Bio soars after agreement with ICAR-IVRI for two vaccines
Nearly 18 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States/UTs Free Of Cost By Government
India COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands At 97.32%
India Vaccinates Record 86.16 lakh People In A Single Day: Health Ministry
-
The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) CEOs Poll of 119 top Corporates indicates swifter economic recovery from the impact of the second wave. About 59 % of the CEOs polled expect the recovery in sales to be better than in the first wave for their companies, while 46% of them expressed a similar trend for their respective industry sectors. Vaccination holds the key to mitigating the impact of the second wave on economic activity and boosting consumer sentiment. Encouragingly, Indian businesses are making concerted efforts to vaccinate their employees as reflected by the poll results which reveal that 55% of the of employees of the polled firms have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine.
Assessing the consumer demand for their sectors, 49% of the CEOs expect consumer demand to be better in the first half of 2021-22 when compared to the same period in 2019-20. Similarly, 72% of the CEOs expect private investments to be better in first half of the current fiscal year when compared to the same period in 2019-20. As many as 62% of the corporate leaders confirmed that their firm was compelled to scale back operations during the second wave. Due to the scaling back of operations, the adverse impact on the profitability parameters of the firms is apparent too. The poll results show that 44% and 39% of the CEOs expect the dent on their revenue and net profit growth respectively to be more than 10% in the first half of the current fiscal as compared to the same period in 2019-20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU