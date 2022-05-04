Cosmo Films board to mull bonus issue

The board will consider issuing bonus shares on 9 May 2022.In the same meeting, the board will also consider the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022.
Cosmo Films is a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. The company is strategically expanding beyond films into specialty chemicals & polymers as well as pet care business.
The company reported a 65% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.42 crore on a 35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 771 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Cosmo Films were down 2.27% to Rs 1853.95 on Monday. The domestic stock market is closed today, 3 May 2022, on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).
